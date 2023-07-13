Algerian president to visit China

Xinhua) 16:07, July 13, 2023

BEIJING, July 13 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, President of Algeria Abdelmadjid Tebboune will pay a state visit to China from July 17 to 21, foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced on Thursday.

