Home>>
Algerian president to visit China
(Xinhua) 16:07, July 13, 2023
BEIJING, July 13 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, President of Algeria Abdelmadjid Tebboune will pay a state visit to China from July 17 to 21, foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced on Thursday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Algiers University unveils "Chinese Bookshelf" to foster cultural exchange
- Chinese diplomats, doctors visit orphanage in Algeria before Int'l Children's Day
- Chinese medical team makes great contributions to Algeria's health service: Algerian official
- Algerian carrier resumes Algiers-Beijing flights
- Xi meets Algerian prime minister
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.