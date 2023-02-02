Algerian carrier resumes Algiers-Beijing flights

Xinhua) 09:11, February 02, 2023

ALGIERS, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) -- Regular flights between the Algerian and Chinese capitals will resume from Feb. 19 after a three-year suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Two regular weekly flights between Algiers and Beijing are scheduled every Thursday and Sunday, beginning on Feb. 19, 2023," Algeria Press Service quoted the spokesman of the Algerian company Air Algerie Amine Andaloussi as saying.

Andaloussi added that the state-run carrier offers promotional prices for tickets purchased before Feb. 28 for trips scheduled until Oct. 28.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)