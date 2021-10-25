China, Algeria unite in solidarity to safeguard developing countries

People's Daily Online) 09:17, October 25, 2021

Fifty years ago, it was the proposal of Algeria and other developing countries that was passed by an overwhelming majority in the UN General Assembly to "lift" China back into the UN. What kind of traditional friendship do China and Algeria have after 63 years of cooperation and exchanges? China and Algeria used to struggle together side by side, and now they are moving forward hand in hand towards common prosperity and common development. How can the closely united developing countries of the world uphold their rights and interests, and jointly safeguard fairness and justice in the international community?

The Chinese Ambassador to Algeria and the Algerian Ambassador to China joined the fourth episode of "Online Talks between Chinese and Foreign Ambassadors" jointly launched by Huanqiu.com and the China Public Diplomacy Association in collaboration with Yangtze River News, having engaged in a series of online conversations focusing on issues such as the tradition of friendship and cooperation between China and Algeria and the role of developing countries in international affairs.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)