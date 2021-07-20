China, Algeria agree to strengthen bilateral cooperation

ALGIERS, July 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Monday that China and Algeria have reached a broad range of consensuses on strengthening bilateral cooperation.

At a joint press conference with Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra, Wang said he had in-depth and friendly talks with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and Lamamra, during which they have reached a series of important consensuses.

First, China and Algeria agreed to renew their traditional friendship, Wang said.

The Chinese side appreciates Algeria for always standing firmly with China on issues concerning China's core interests, and it will continue to uphold justice and speak up for Algeria on sovereign independence and territorial integrity, Wang said.

Second, the two countries agreed to open up new prospects for practical cooperation, Wang said.

China and Algeria should as soon as possible conduct consultations on signing a new five-year plan for comprehensive strategic cooperation and an implementation plan for jointly building the Belt and Road, make solid progress on the El Hamdania Central Port as well as other key cooperation projects, and help Algeria accelerate the realization of independent and sustainable development, he said.

Third, the two countries agreed to work together to win the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Wang said.

China will do its best to continue to meet Algeria's demand for vaccines, and offer all necessary assistance to Algeria, so as to help the country overcome the pandemic at an early date, he said, adding that China thanks Algeria for providing support for its "Spring Sprout" program, an inoculation drive for Chinese citizens living overseas.

Fourth, the two countries agreed to make new contributions to maintaining international and regional security and stability, Wang said.

China and Algeria should strengthen strategic communication, actively push forward the political settlement of hot issues, maintain peace and stability in the Middle East, and defend international equity and justice, he said.

