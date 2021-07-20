Chinese FM meets with Arab League chief

ALAMEIN, Egypt, July 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Arab League (AL) Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit here on Sunday.

During the meeting, Wang said that Arab countries created splendid civilizations in history, and China sincerely hopes that they will continue to create new glories in the future.

China supports Arab states in pursuing a path of unity and self-improvement, taking their destiny in their own hands, said Wang, adding that China supports the AL to play a greater role in promoting regional peace and stability as well as political settlement of hotspot issues.

The top Chinese diplomat noted that China and Arab countries have taken the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum as a platform to promote the development of China-Arab ties in recent years. The two sides, he said, agreed to jointly build a China-Arab community with a shared future in the new era and hold the first China-Arab Summit to inject strong vitality into the development of China-Arab strategic partnership.

China is willing to work with Arab countries, implement the outcomes of the 9th ministerial meeting of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, and jointly build a China-Arab community with a shared future, Wang added.

Gheit congratulated the Communist Party of China (CPC) on its 100th anniversary and spoke highly of the historic achievements made by the Chinese people under the leadership of the CPC.

The Arab-China relations are very strong, and the AL hopes to further strengthen the ties with China, said Gheit. He also thanked China for providing anti-epidemic material assistance.

The AL appreciates China's just positions on regional issues, supports China's initiatives on regional situation and hotspot issues, and stands ready to stay in close communication with China to ensure the successful convening of the upcoming first Arab-China Summit, said Gheit.

The two sides also exchanged in-depth views on international and regional issues of common concern.

