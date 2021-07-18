Syria unconditionally supports China on Taiwan, Xinjiang, HK issues, Assad tells visiting FM Wang Yi

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad (R) meets with visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Damascus, Syria, on July 17, 2021. China opposes any attempt to seek regime change in Syria and will boost the mutually beneficial cooperation with Syria for the benefit of the two peoples, Wang Yi said on Saturday. Photo:Xinhua

Syria supports China unconditionally on the issues related to Taiwan, Xinjiang and Hong Kong, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said at a meeting on Saturday with visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Wang voiced China's opposition toward any attempt to seek regime change in Syria, and welcomed Syria to join the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Wang made the remarks in a meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus, the first stop of his four-day official visits to Syria, Egypt and Algeria from Saturday to Tuesday.

Since the establishment of diplomatic ties 65 years ago, China and Syria have always trusted and supported each other, Wang said. China appreciates Syria's firm support on the issues related to China's core interests, and stands ready to work with Syria in carrying forward the mutually beneficial cooperation.

Reaffirming China's strong support for Syria in safeguarding national sovereignty, territorial integrity and national dignity, Wang said that China opposes any attempt to seek regime change in Syria.

He pledged that China will continue its strong support for Syria in handling domestic problems under the "Syrian-led, Syrian-owned" principle established by the UN Security Council.

Syria has made remarkable achievements in combating terrorism and opposing external interference under the leadership of Assad, the Chinese senior diplomat said, adding that Assad's re-election reflects the strong trust and support of the Syrian people.

Blatant foreign interventions in Syria have failed in the past, and will not succeed in the future, Wang noted.

China will continue to provide COVID-19 vaccines and other medical supplies to help the Syrian people, Wang added.

On speeding up the reconstruction process in Syria, China welcomes Syria to become a new partner in joining the BRI.

China will also support Syria in opposing unilateral sanctions and combating terrorist forces, Wang said, adding that China is willing to strengthen cooperation with Syria to help improve its anti-terror capabilities.

Assad congratulated the Communist Party of China (CPC) on the 100th anniversary of its founding. He said that Syria sincerely appreciates China's support for Syrian. With the support of China, Syria has withstood external interference and weathered the most difficult period.

Syria supports China unconditionally on the issues related to Taiwan, Xinjiang and Hong Kong, the Syrian president said.

He also expressed Syria's hope to take part in the BRI construction, strengthen cooperation with China in the fields of economy, science, culture and education, and join hands in fighting terrorism.

