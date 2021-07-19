China, Arab League hail bilateral ties, pledge further cooperation

Xinhua) 10:27, July 19, 2021

ALAMEIN, Egypt, July 18 (Xinhua) -- China and the Arab League (AL) on Sunday hailed the bilateral ties featuring mutual support and cooperation, pledging to strengthen the China-Arab strategic partnership.

AL Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit held a meeting with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, on a visit to Egypt, to exchange in-depth views on the China-Arab ties as well as regional and international issues, said a joint statement issued after the meeting.

China spoke highly of the great efforts by the AL general secretariat, under Aboul-Gheit's leadership, to safeguard peace in the Middle East, promote regional development, and enhance the unity of the Arab world. And the AL appreciated the active diplomacy by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs as well as the important efforts made by China to help realize peace and stability in the Middle East, the statement said.

The development of the China-Arab strategic partnership and the level of bilateral cooperation and mutual support are satisfactory, the two officials said, vowing to push forward the partnership for the common interests of the Chinese and Arab peoples.

The statement highlighted the historic bond and strong friendly ties between China and the Arab states, while hailing the remarkable achievements made since the establishment of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum in 2004 and the forum's role in boosting the China-Arab ties.

The two sides stressed the necessity for a long-term cooperation with higher level and quality between China and Arab states, particularly in the fields of trade, investment, industry, transportation, energy, agriculture, tourism, culture, education, science, health, media, sports and so on. The importance of the China-Arab Data Security Cooperation Initiative was also mentioned.

The statement praised the China-Arab unity and cooperation in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, while calling for more international cooperation in the fight, especially making joint efforts to localize production of vaccines and offset the pandemic's repercussions. It voiced opposition to the politicizing of the pandemic, while urging cooperation on the virus origin-tracing with a scientific attitude.

Thanking China for its provision of the COVID-19 vaccines and medical supplies to Arab states and the AL general secretariat, the AL called for more regional and global efforts to secure sufficient humanitarian aid.

The statement lauded the Belt and Road Initiative proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping for offering ample opportunities for the mutually beneficial cooperation, adding that bilateral cooperation and consultation should be enhanced to realize mutual benefits, sustainable development and better livelihood.

China welcomes continued participation of the AL general secretariat in the China-Arab Forum on Reform and Development. And the two sides agreed to build a China-Arab community with a shared future, so as to make more contributions to the building of a community with a shared future for humanity, according to the statement.

Meanwhile, the two sides underlined the need for finding a just, comprehensive and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue, which includes the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 border with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The two sides advocated political settlement to regional crises and issues, in line with relevant international resolutions, agreements and principles. They called for convening an international peace conference with greater authority and wider representation, to achieve a just and lasting peace in the Middle East on the basis of the two-state solution.

The statement also emphasized the need to preserve the unity and territorial integrity of the Arab states, especially Syria, Libya and Yemen, consolidate their security and sovereignty over their territories and natural resources, and oppose external interference targeting Arab states.

In the joint statement, the AL welcomed the active role China has played in facilitating the solution to regional issues.

The two sides agreed to make preparations for the first China-Arab summit slated for 2022 in Saudi Arabia, expecting it to uplift the China-Arab strategic partnership to a new level to serve the common interests of both sides.

Stressing the international principle of non-interference in internal affairs, the joint statement said China and the Arab states will continue to support each other in matters vital to their core interests and of their great concerns.

The two sides also voiced objection to the attempts to politicize human rights issues and use them to exert pressure on other states and interfere in their internal affairs.

Voicing support for multilateralism instead of unilateralism, the two sides called for safeguarding the overall interests of the developing countries and their common rights to develop. They also called for maintaining an international system with the United Nations at its core, and an international order based on the international law, in order to jointly build fair, just and win-win international relations of mutual respect.

China and the AL expressed support for all the efforts to stop the proliferation of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction, and strengthen the power of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

The two sides also urged greater efforts to fight terrorism, regardless of its form, pattern or motive, highlighting the need to eliminate the roots of terrorism and avoid linking it to any nation, religion, state and civilization.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)