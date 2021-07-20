China supports Algeria in taking its own development path: FM

Xinhua) 13:17, July 20, 2021

ALGIERS, July 19 (Xinhua) -- China highly appreciates Algeria's strong support on issues concerning China's core interests and major concerns, and firmly supports Algeria in taking a development path in line with its own national conditions and in safeguarding its sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, said Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday.

Wang made the remarks during a meeting here with Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra.

Wang said China will continue to regard Algeria as a reliable good friend and partner, carry forward the fine tradition of mutual understanding, mutual trust and mutual support, strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation with Algeria and push the China-Algeria comprehensive strategic partnership to a new level.

China will continue to provide Algeria with vaccines and anti-pandemic materials to support Algeria's complete victory over the pandemic at an early date, he added.

China is willing to work with Algeria and other developing countries to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries, and expand their representation and voice in international affairs, said Wang.

Lamamra warmly celebrated the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, saying that Algeria hopes to work with China to promote the continuous development of the traditional friendship and pragmatic cooperation between the two countries.

The Algerian side will always "stand in the same trench" with China, safeguard international fairness and justice, and is willing to strengthen cooperation with China in economy, trade, science, technology, and human resources training to achieve common development, said Lamamra.

Algeria opposes external forces pointing fingers at China-Africa cooperation, and is willing to work with China to promote tripartite cooperation, said the Algerian minister.

The two sides agreed to speed up negotiations to sign the five-year plan for China-Algeria comprehensive strategic cooperation and the implementation plan for joint development of the Belt and Road.

