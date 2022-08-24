China donates for Algerian families affected by wildfires

Xinhua) 08:35, August 24, 2022

Qian Jin (L), the charge d'affaires at the Chinese embassy in Algeria, hands over a cheque to Ibtissem Hamlaoui, the president of the Algerian Red Crescent, during a donation ceremony in Algiers, Algeria, on Aug. 22, 2022. The Algerian Red Crescent (ARC) received a donation from China worth 16 million Algerian dinars (113,000 U.S. dollars) to help Algerian families affected by the recent deadly wildfires. The donation, given by the Chinese Embassy in Algeria and the Chinese General Association of Commerce, was received by the ARC on Monday evening, which was attended by Chinese and Algerian officials. (Xinhua/Wu Tianyu)

ALGIERS, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- The Algerian Red Crescent (ARC) received a donation from China worth 16 million Algerian dinars (113,000 U.S. dollars) to help Algerian families affected by the recent deadly wildfires.

The donation, given by the Chinese Embassy in Algeria and the Chinese General Association of Commerce, was received by the ARC on Monday evening, which was attended by Chinese and Algerian officials.

Qian Jin, the charge d'affaires at the Chinese embassy in Algeria, said that "the Chinese government and people stand firmly with Algeria during this difficult time."

On behalf of the Chinese Ambassador to Algeria Li Jian, Qian handed over the charitable donation to the ARC to help the disaster-stricken people in Algeria.

For her part, Ibtissem Hamlaoui, the president of the ARC, told Xinhua that the China's donation will be transferred urgently for rebuilding and renovating destroyed and burned-out houses to reunite displaced families.

"Brotherly China has always stood with the Algerian people and the Algerian Red Crescent," she said, expressing her gratitude for China's donation which "touched their hearts and will help the needed families in Algeria."

The wildfires, which hit many parts of northern Algeria, had claimed the lives of at least 37 people and left hundreds of families without shelter, according to the country's civil protection authority.

