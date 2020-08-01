Traditional friendship between China, Algeria should be carried forward: FMs

BEIJING, July 31 (Xinhua) -- Carrying forward the traditional friendship between China and Algeria is a shared obligation and serves the common interests of the two peoples, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Friday in a phone talk with Algerian Foreign Minister Sabri Boukadoum.

The China-Algeria traditional friendship condenses the devotion of the two heads of state and becomes firmer as time goes by, Wang said, adding that the friendship has been further demonstrated as the two countries work together and help each other to overcome the difficulties in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Noting that Algeria is the first Arab country to establish comprehensive strategic partnership with China, Wang said China is ready to work with the Algerian side to formulate a new five-year plan for comprehensive strategic cooperation through consultation, coordinate efforts to advance anti-epidemic cooperation and resume production of key projects in an orderly manner, continuously deepen joint construction of the Belt and Road (B&R), so as to create a new milestone in the friendly cooperation between the two countries.

For his part, Boukadoum said the two sides should cherish and carry forward the traditional Algeria-China friendship, and continuously deepen their comprehensive strategic partnership.

As one of the first countries to sign the agreement on the B&R cooperation with China, Algeria is willing to accelerate the promotion of establishing key cooperation projects within the framework of Belt and Road Initiative, and expects China to play an important role in constructing more major projects in Algeria.

Boukadoum said the Algerian side sincerely thanks China for providing anti-epidemic materials assistance, and is ready to work with China to overcome the COVID-19 outbreak at an early date.

The two sides also exchanged views on other issues of common concern. Boukadoum expressed strong concern over the deteriorating situation in Libya, expecting the Chinese side to play a constructive role. Wang elaborated on China's principled position of being committed to a political settlement of the issue.