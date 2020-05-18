Chinese medical experts provide guidance to Chinese companies in Algeria for COVID-19 prevention

ALGIERS, May 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese medical experts have provided guidance on the prevention of COVID-19 for Chinese and Algerian workers at projects of Chinese companies in Algiers, capital of Algeria.

The Chinese medical team visited the project of Baraki Stadium undertaken by the China Railway Construction Engineering Group (CRCEG) on Saturday.

The experts evaluated the protective measures of the project and conducted on-site training on epidemic prevention for the project management personnel and 60 worker representatives.

They also provided psychological counseling to Chinese and Algerian employees.

Pi Xiangkui, manager of the Algeria branch of CRCEG, said that the expert team brought not only knowledge and materials, but also confidence and hope to them.

"The project's staff are confident in achieving the double victory of epidemic prevention and production management," the manager said.

The Chinese expert team also visited a quarantine center set up by the China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC) in Algiers on Friday.

The experts offered training on epidemic prevention and treatment.

Zhou Lin, the expert team leader and the deputy director of Chongqing Municipal Health Commission, said the expert team is willing to work together with Chinese companies to fight against the epidemic, strengthen the exchange of experience and provide guidance and assistance in epidemic prevention and personal protection.

At the invitation of the Algerian government, the Chinese medical expert team arrived in Algeria on May 14.

During their 15-day stay in Algeria, they will carry out extensive and in-depth exchanges with their Algerian counterparts on the prevention and control measures of the epidemic situation, clinical treatment techniques, laboratory testing and information exchange.

At the same time, they will also carry out epidemic prevention and control training for the Chinese medical team in Algeria and provide prevention guidance for Chinese people and Chinese companies in the African country.