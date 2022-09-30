Chinese destinations promoted at international tourism fair in Algeria

September 30, 2022

ALGIERS, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- The 21st edition of the International Tourism and Travel Exhibition kicked off in Algiers on Thursday after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fair was inaugurated by Algerian Prime Minister Ayman Benabderrahmane and a number of government officials and ambassadors, with Saudi Arabia being the guest of honor.

As many as 200 tourism and hotel management exhibitors from Algeria and abroad are participating in the fair.

With the theme of "Beautiful China - Classic Tourism Routes," the Chinese embassy's booth promoted tourist attractions in China to the Algerian people in all aspects and angles through picture walls and promotional film, tourism route brochures, and scenic postcards.

Classic tourism routes were also introduced to local travel agencies and tour operators to encourage them to cooperate with Chinese tourism enterprises.

Students from Djurdjura Wushu School presented a wonderful kung fu performance in front of the Chinese booth, which attracted a large number of visitors.

Benabderrahmane thanked the Chinese exhibitors for attending this fair and said he looks forward to more and more Chinese tourists visiting Algeria, to continuously deepen the friendly relations between the two countries.

For his part, Zhang Yi, cultural counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Algeria told Xinhua that "this fair would pave the way for increasing Algerians' understanding of China's tourism resources and culture, and attract more Algerians to visit China in the future, so as to promote people-to-people contact between the two countries."

The International Tourism and Travel Exhibition is due to last until Oct.2.

