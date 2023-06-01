Chinese diplomats, doctors visit orphanage in Algeria before Int'l Children's Day

Xinhua) 09:21, June 01, 2023

Chinese Ambassador to Algeria Li Jian (L) hands over the donation to Sofiane Guercif, director of Draria Children's Village, in Algiers, Algeria, on May 31, 2023. The orphanage on Wednesday welcomed a charity event organized by the Chinese embassy ahead of the International Children's Day. (Xinhua)

ALGIERS, May 31 (Xinhua) -- An orphanage in Algiers, capital of Algeria, on Wednesday welcomed a charity event organized by the Chinese embassy ahead of the International Children's Day.

During the event at the Red Crescent's Orphanage Village of Draria, members of the Chinese medical team in Algeria conducted health consultations on site for the children in the village.

A number of games and activities were organized by the China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC) Algeria, and gifts, health care kits, and stationary supplies worth about 2 million Algerian dinars (about 14,617 U.S. dollars) were donated to the children.

It is the seventh consecutive year for the CSCEC Algeria to donate to the Draria Children's Village, said Chairman of CSCEC Algeria Tang Hao.

Chinese Ambassador to Algeria Li Jian said at the event that China is a "permanent friend and sincere partner of Algeria, hoping that the Sino-Algerian friendship will be passed on from generation to generation."

He expressed hopes that "the children would have a special and joyful Children's Day," and wished for their healthy growth and success in future studies.

Sofiane Guercif, director of Draria Children's Village, said the event "is a perfect embodiment of the friendship between Algerian and Chinese people," adding that the much-needed materials and gifts made the children feel the warmth from China.

Draria Children's Village is a charitable organization based in Algiers that provides international relief for orphaned children. It currently supports 72 children between the ages of 4 and 22.

Representatives from the Chinese Embassy in Algeria, a Chinese medical team, and the China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC) Algeria, hold an International Children's Day activity at Draria Children's Village in Algiers, Algeria, on May 31, 2023. The orphanage on Wednesday welcomed a charity event organized by the Chinese embassy ahead of the International Children's Day. (Xinhua)

Members of a Chinese medical team conduct health consultations for an Algerian child at Draria Children's Village in Algiers, Algeria, on May 31, 2023. The orphanage on Wednesday welcomed a charity event organized by the Chinese embassy ahead of the International Children's Day. (Xinhua)

