Chinese medical team makes great contributions to Algeria's health service: Algerian official

ALGIERS, May 22 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Algeria celebrated on Sunday the 60th anniversary of the dispatch of Chinese medical teams to Algeria.

Mohamed Talhi, secretary-general of the Algerian Ministry of Health, thanked the Chinese medical team for their contribution to the health care development in Algeria.

Talhi said since China sent its first medical team to Algeria in 1963, successive Chinese medical personnel have worked with Algerian doctors to provide medical services to Algerians.

Talhi also thanked China for its generous support for Algerian medical institutions in terms of volunteer services and medical equipment.

Li Bin, president of the Chinese-African People's Friendship Association, said the operation of the Chinese medical team in Algeria fully reflects the mutual trust and sincere friendship between the two peoples, and has become a model of Sino-Algerian cooperation, she added.

Chinese Ambassador to Algeria Li Jian said that over the past 60 years, Chinese medical teams have contributed to Algeria's public health care, the two countries' health cooperation and the friendship between the two peoples.

Yang Yong, chief of the 27th batch of Chinese medical team to Algeria, said that the Chinese medical team to Algeria will keep innovating new ways of medical assistance, while demonstrating new technology, new methods and new ideas.

Since 1963, China has sent 27 batches of medical teams to Algeria, treated about 27.37 million patients, performed about 1.75 million operations and delivered about 2.07 million newborns.

