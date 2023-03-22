Chinese medical aid team in Guyana conducts free health examinations for vulnerable group

People's Daily Online) 14:57, March 22, 2023

On the morning of March 18, the 18th Chinese (Jiangsu) medical aid team in Guyana provided medical consultation services and conducted free health examinations and mental health assessments for nearly 80 prisoners and administrators at a prison in New Amsterdam, Guyana, at the invitation of Guyana's Minister of Home Affairs.

Members of the 18th Chinese (Jiangsu) medical aid team in Guyana pose for a photo with administrators of a prison in New Amsterdam, Guyana. (Photo courtesy of the 18th Chinese [Jiangsu] medical aid team in Guyana)

The activity included measurements of height, weight, blood pressure, and blood sugar; cardiopulmonary auscultation; examinations of the eyes and vision; examination of the oral cavity; gynecological consultations; examinations of the spine and limbs; ultrasound examinations; and depression tests and psychological counseling for inmates.

The prison warden expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Chinese medical team for its help and the rigorous and responsible attitude of Chinese doctors.

Prison inmates could hardly get health checkups and only sought medical advice when they had serious illnesses, due to insufficient attention and the lack of funds, according to the warden, who said the free health examinations and medical services have to some extent helped alleviate the health problems of inmates in the prison, and that he hopes the Chinese medical team will provide more assistance for prisons.

Chu Xuehui, head of the medical team, said that the activity was an important part of the 30th anniversary of Chinese medical aid team in Guyana.

Members of the 18th Chinese (Jiangsu) medical aid team in Guyana provide free medical consultation services for prisoners and administrators at a prison in New Amsterdam, Guyana. (Photo courtesy of the 18th Chinese [Jiangsu] medical aid team in Guyana)

Members of the 18th Chinese (Jiangsu) medical aid team in Guyana will give full play to their professional expertise and try their best to provide health services to local special groups, Chu said in an interview with a local media outlet.

