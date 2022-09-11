Tanzania's Zanzibar awards medals to Chinese medical team for service
DAR ES SALAAM, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- Tanzania's Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi on Saturday awarded 21 members of the Chinese medical team with medals for their one-year stellar medical services in the Zanzibar archipelago.
"We have every reason to convey our appreciation and gratitude for the great job you have done to make sure that the general public of Zanzibar got the best medical services in the past one year of your services," Mwinyi told the Chinese medical team when he bade them farewell at Zanzibar State House.
He said the Chinese medical team did more than treat people. The team also provided medical equipment and medicines and trained local medical staff.
President Mwinyi thanked China for dispatching medical teams here, saying the Chinese medical teams have helped strengthen the country's health system and save hundreds of lives.
Nassor Ahmed Mazrui, Zanzibar's Minister for Health and Zhang Ming, the acting Consul General of China in Zanzibar, also attended the event.
Since its arrival last September, the 31st Chinese Medical Team to Zanzibar has offered medical services to more than 6,000 patients during its one-year stay.
