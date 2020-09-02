Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Sep 2, 2020
Ghanaian hospital hails Chinese medical team for specialized service

(Xinhua)    09:38, September 02, 2020

ACCRA, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- Doreen Atta-Fynn, head of clinical services at Ghana's LEKMA hospital, on Tuesday commended the Chinese medical team in Ghana for its contribution towards healthcare delivery in the country.

She made the comments while receiving donations of medical supplies donated by the alumni association of China's Sun Yat-sen University.

"There is always a Chinese medical team working in the hospital every year. They help to augment the number of specialists that we have in the hospital to provide specialist care to the patients," She said.

"They have been extremely beneficial to us in some areas where we do not have specialists. For example, we don't have cardiologists, they fit in the spaces that we need," Atta-Fynn added.

Shi Yongyong, chief of the Chinese medical team, who handed over the medical supplies to the hospital, said the team is here in Ghana to offer specialized services to the hospital, as well as to join their counterparts to defeat the virus.

He said, "After the outbreak of COVID-19 in Ghana, the Chinese government has donated batches of protection materials for Ghanaians. As the Chinese medical team here, we are also playing a role in helping local colleagues defeat COVID-19 by providing PPEs and sharing Chinese experiences."

"We will do our best to assist locals in winning the fight against the pandemic," Shi added.

