25-day-old PNG baby discharged from hospital after being healed by Chinese medical team

Xinhua) 16:26, May 16, 2023

SYDNEY, May 16 (Xinhua) -- A 25-day-old Papua New Guinea (PNG) boy was discharged from the Port Moresby General Hospital on Tuesday, after receiving effective treatment from the Chinese medical team and fully recovering from respiratory failure.

In April, Josephine Inapi, a 38-week pregnant woman, delivered the baby boy via c-section due to fetal distress.

After birth, the baby suffered from severe asphyxia, meconium aspiration syndrome, sepsis, and persistent pulmonary hypertension.

Despite treatment with oxygen, antibiotics, and pulmonary artery pressure-lowering medications, his oxygen saturation continued to drop, which posed a grave risk of multi-organ damage and cardiac and respiratory arrest.

Liu Zhenqiu, a newborn specialist and member of the 12th China medical team stationed in PNG, noticed the rapid deterioration of the baby's health conditions and decided to initiate mechanical ventilation to save his life.

Led by Liu, a specialized group was quickly assembled with Chinese and PNG experts. They smoothly implemented a series of treatment measures, including intubation, oxygenation, positive pressure ventilation, ventilation mode selection, and sedation.

With the respiratory support from the ventilator, the baby's skin color quickly changed from cyanosis to pink, and his oxygen saturation rose from 60 percent to 90 percent. Other vital signs also returned to normal ranges.

After days of invasive ventilation, the baby was eventually weaned off the ventilator and started breathing on his own.

"As a mother, I was overwhelmed with fear and uncertainty, but your calm and professionalism gave me hope and comfort," Inapi said in a hand-written letter to express her gratitude.

"I also want to thank the entire China medical team for coming to Papua New Guinea and providing such crucial assistance. Your kindness and selflessness have not gone unnoticed." She wrote.

On Tuesday, staff from the Chinese medical team and the Port Moresby General Hospital held a small party before Inapi and her baby left.

"We are here to celebrate the successful recovery of a baby who has overcome a serious respiratory failure with the help of us and the advanced technology ventilation of our hospital," said Liu.

"It is truly an honor to witness the miraculous transformation that has taken place, from the initial state of severe respiratory failure to the healthy, happy little patient before us today. I am moved by the resilience and fighting spirit displayed by our baby, and the teamwork and expertise of our medical staff," the Chinese doctor added.

At the PNG mother's request, Liu gave the newborn a Chinese name - "Taile," wishing the boy a prosperous, healthy and happy life. Inapi also brought a traditional PNG bilum bag to Liu as a present.

The successful treatment also encouraged many local staff at the hospital's Special Care Nursery, as they learned new skills and knowledge during the process so as to save more critically ill newborns in the future.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)