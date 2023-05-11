Chinese medical team, Rwandan health workers celebrate International Nurses Day

Xinhua) 11:14, May 11, 2023

KIGALI, May 10 (Xinhua) -- The 23rd Chinese medical team in Rwanda, together with Rwandan medical doctors and nurses, celebrated International Nurses Day at Masaka Hospital in the suburb of Kigali, the Rwandan capital, Wednesday.

Medical professionals from Baotou Central Hospital in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region also joined the celebration via a video conference.

Speaking at the event, Zhao Shangjun, the chief of the Chinese medical team, expressed his appreciation for the hard work and dedication of nurses around the world, particularly the Rwandan nurses at Masaka Hospital.

"International Nurses Day is an opportunity for us to celebrate the contributions of nurses to global health. I thank the Rwandan nurses for their strong collaboration with the Chinese medical team to deliver professional and quality medical care to patients at Masaka Hospital," he said.

Zhao highlighted the importance of collaboration between medical professionals from China and Rwanda to provide the best possible care for patients.

Fulgence Niyomugaba, the Quality Improvement officer at Masaka Hospital, who represented the hospital's clinical director, expressed gratitude toward the nurses for their tireless efforts in providing quality healthcare services to patients. He said that the celebration of International Nurses Day was a reminder of the critical role that nurses and midwifery play in healthcare.

"We appreciate and recognize the invaluable contributions of our nurses towards healthcare. We sincerely thank the Chinese medical team for supporting our nurses to provide quality medical care here at Masaka Hospital," Niyomugaba said.

He pointed out that the Chinese medical team has supported the local doctors and nurses at Masaka Hospital to handle and manage complicated medical cases like surgery, among others.

Speaking via video conference, Liang Lu, the deputy president of Baotou Central Hospital, highlighted the importance of sharing knowledge and best practices among medical professionals from different regions. He praised the joint celebration between Chinese and Rwandan medical professionals as a symbol of the growing collaboration between the two countries.

During the celebration, presentations were made on intravenous catheter and cardiopulmonary resuscitation. The presentations aimed at sharing knowledge and improving the skills of the medical professionals in attendance.

Nursing students from the East African Christian University in Rwanda also attended the event and had the opportunity to learn from experienced medical professionals. The nursing students conducted a CPR demonstration on a human dummy to assess the breathing and pulse rates.

The celebration, held under the theme "Our Nurses. Our Future." was a reminder of the critical role that nurses play in healthcare and the importance of collaboration and knowledge-sharing among medical professionals from different countries.

