Rwanda concludes national Kung Fu championship

Xinhua) 09:52, November 08, 2022

KIGALI, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- Rwandan National Kung Fu Championship was concluded on Sunday in the capital city of Kigali, where 73 young players both male and female competed for the champions in the final.

Hundreds of young players from across Rwanda participated in preliminary contests of the 2022 Rwanda National Kung Fu Championship held in Kigali and different provinces since Oct. 2. After a month of competition, the winners advanced to the final.

The grand finale of National Kung Fu Championship took place at Kimisagara Youth Center under categories of Kung Fu Wushu Taolu (Routines) and Sanda. The routines competitors demonstrated five-step boxing, long boxing, cudgel play, spear play and other Kung Fu routines.

Kung Fu is a great and beneficial sport for everyone including the young and old. Through training hard and acquiring right skills, Kung Fu teaches self-discipline, wisdom and philosophy, said Wang Xuekun Chinese Ambassador to Rwanda during the ceremony.

He added that "Kung Fu is playing an important role in enhancing our bilateral relations for exchange and understanding of our two peoples from China and Rwanda."

Wang said that the Chinese embassy is proud to support Rwanda National Kung Fu Championship and work together with Rwanda Kung-Fu Wushu Federation to promote the sport.

"We pledge to continue supporting the development of Kung Fu in Rwanda and promoting strong ties between the two countries. We would like to see more and more people from Rwanda practice Kung Fu and benefit from it," said Wang.

Speaking at the event, Marc Uwiragiye, president of the Rwanda Kung-Fu Wushu Federation said that Kung Fu is one of the key activities that promote strong relationship between Rwandans and Chinese.

"We thank the Chinese embassy for the great support rendered towards National Kung Fu Championship and we greatly appreciate the Chinese ambassador's presence to officiate the ceremony," said Uwiragiye.

National Kung Fu Championships was hosted by Rwanda Kung-Fu Wushu Federation. The championship also gets support from Chinese Embassy in Rwanda and Association of Chinese Enterprises in Rwanda.

Founded in 2007, Rwanda Kung-Fu Wushu Federation aims to promote cultural exchanges and friendships between China and Rwanda.

