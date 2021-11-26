China-aided vocational education college extension project handed over to Rwanda

Xinhua) 08:51, November 26, 2021

KIGALI, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- The extension project of the Institute of Polytechnic Regional Centre (IPRC) Musanze campus, in the Northern Province of Rwanda, has been completed after more than two years' construction and handed over to the Rwandan government.

The extension project, built as a grant from the Chinese government, included a multi-functional hall, an administration office building, a comprehensive classroom building, students' dormitories, training workshops, an outdoor training shed, auxiliary functional rooms, and a parking lot.

"The campus where we are today is another flagship achievement in the field of educational cooperation between our two countries," said Chinese Ambassador to Rwanda Rao Hongwei at a handover ceremony held in Musanze, Northern Province of Rwanda, Wednesday.

"Phase 1 of the IPRC MUSANZE, also constructed as a Chinese donation and inaugurated in 2015, has become the largest government college of technical and vocational education and training in the Northern Province," said Rao.

Both phases of the Institute of Polytechnic Regional Centre (IPRC) Musanze campus cover an area of 14 hectares, according to IPRC officials.

The Minister of State in Charge of ICT and TVET at Rwanda's Ministry of Education Claudette Irere said that Rwanda is very thankful to China.

"I am touched by the generosity of the People's Republic of China for providing to us the grant of this magnitude as a symbol of good friendship between Rwanda and the people of China," Irere said.

Irere is confident that the project is one of such achievements that will allow Rwanda to learn from China effectively.

"We have a lot to learn from China's development in manufacturing, construction, clean energy, ICT, business (from startup to big firm), hospitality, agriculture, and food industry," she said. "This is only possible through the continued China-Africa partnership that helps to improve our TVET sector in the above-mentioned areas."

The extension project started on June 1, 2019, and was completed on Aug. 31, 2021.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)