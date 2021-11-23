Rwanda Kungfu-Wushu federation resumes operations with national championship

Xinhua) 10:08, November 23, 2021

KIGALI, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- The Rwanda Kungfu-Wushu Federation has resumed operations with the National Kungfu-Wushu Championship, with more than 180 participants from 24 out of the country's 31 clubs competing in Kigali, the capital.

Marc Uwiringiye, president of the Rwanda Kungfu-Wushu Federation, said events like the championship enhance cultural exchanges between Rwanda and China.

"There is a lot Rwanda has to learn from China and vice versa," he said. "There is no better time for activities of the Rwanda Kungfu-Wushu to resume than in a year when the two countries are celebrating 50 years of bilateral ties."

The championship on Sunday had two categories: the first was purely demonstration, also known as Taolu, whereas the second category was for wrestling and fighting, also known as Sanda, and participants aged from 18 to 35 competed according to their weight.

Uwiringiye said that he is glad the federation has resumed its operations after a long inactivity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There is a lot the players of Kungfu-Wushu have been able to benefit from the sport such as keeping fit and in shape as well as being able to defend themselves, he said.

Gatete Frank, aged 15, is one of the players that attended the championship. "I started practicing Kungfu a few years ago and it has generally become part of me," he said.

Xing Yuchun, political counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Rwanda, said Wushu is more than a sport, as it holds strong cultural ties and a strong philosophy that has been in existence for millennia.

"Wushu is beyond a sport. It carries Chinese culture and embodies profound philosophy that has prevailed for thousands of years," she said. "For example in Wushu, people always start with a defensive move rather than to strike. It's not about hurting someone, but about preventing violence."

Xing expressed the hope that the next 50 years will see more fruitful cooperation between China and Rwanda in a bright shared future, with more people joining the Wushu family in Rwanda.

