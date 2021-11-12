Chinese, Rwandan presidents exchange congratulations on 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties

Xinhua) 11:17, November 12, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Rwandan counterpart, Paul Kagame, on Friday exchanged messages of congratulations on the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

