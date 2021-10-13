China issues guidelines on high-quality vocational education

Xinhua) 08:56, October 13, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese central authorities have released a set of guidelines on promoting the high-quality development of modern vocational education.

A modern vocational-education system should be established in China by 2025, and China's vocational education should be ranked among the best globally by 2035, according to the guidelines jointly released by the general offices of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council.

Primary and middle school students should receive formative courses on vocational education to cultivate their awareness of career planning, according to the guidelines.

Priority should be given to training talent for emerging industries, including advanced manufacturing, renewable energy, modern agriculture and artificial intelligence, the document says, encouraging vocational schools to set up majors that meet market demand.

Vocational institutions should step up cooperation with enterprises to serve technological upgrading and product research in medium, small and micro businesses, the guidelines add.

It also calls on vocational schools to improve the quality of teachers, innovate teaching models and promote overseas cooperation.

