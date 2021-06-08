China mulls law revision to promote vocational education

Xinhua) 11:12, June 08, 2021

Hua Dan, a student of traditional Tibetan medicine and pharmacy major in class 2020, learns to identify herbal medicines in a specimen gallery at the vocational technology school in Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Golog in northwest China's Qinghai Province, on March 16, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

BEIJING, June 7 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislature began discussing a draft revision to the law on vocational education, in a bid to solve prominent problems in the field and train more high-caliber technical professionals.

The draft revision was presented for the legislators' deliberation for the first time on Monday at the ongoing session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress.

Proposing that vocational education should enjoy equal importance to general education, the draft calls for leveraging the principal role of enterprises in vocational education and encouraging social participation.

It stipulates giving greater autonomy to vocational schools in their operations, thus promoting the quality and level of education.

The draft also defines further efforts to strengthen the teacher workforce and improve the mechanism for funding in vocational education.

The current Vocational Education Law was put into effect in September 1996.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)