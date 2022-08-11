New Chinese ambassador pledges to deepen cooperation, friendship with Rwanda

August 11, 2022

Chinese Ambassador to Rwanda Wang Xuekun (1st R) presents the Letter of Credence to Rwandan President Paul Kagame (1st L) in Kigali, capital of Rwanda, Aug. 9, 2022. (Rwandan Office of the President/Handout via Xinhua)

KIGALI, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) -- New Chinese Ambassador to Rwanda Wang Xuekun presented the Letter of Credence to Rwandan President Paul Kagame in Kigali, capital of Rwanda, on Tuesday.

Presenting his credentials to Kagame, Wang conveyed the cordial greetings and best wishes of Chinese President Xi Jinping, and pledged to deepen bilateral cooperation and mutual friendship.

Speaking to reporters shortly after presenting his credentials, Wang spoke highly of Rwanda's great accomplishments achieved in the country's development and stability.

"I had a friendly and fruitful meeting with President Paul Kagame, and we talked about bilateral cooperation and relations between China and Rwanda. Since the establishment of our bilateral ties, our bilateral cooperation and friendship have grown at a faster pace," he said.

"In the face of COVID-19, our two countries stood in solidarity against the virus, and we are looking forward to working together to deepen our political mutual trust and promote mutually beneficial cooperation," he said.

Wang pledged that he would do his best to improve the friendly cooperation relations between China and Rwanda, as well as between the Chinese people and Rwandan people.

Last November, Rwanda and China marked the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. China currently ranks among the top investors in Rwanda. Since 1982, China has also dispatched 22 medical teams to Rwanda, providing medical services to more than 700,000 local people, according to data from the Chinese embassy.

Over 5,000 students have been enrolled in the Confucius Institute at the University of Rwanda while more than 2,000 members registered with the Rwanda Kung-Fu Wushu Federation. Hundreds of Rwandan students also receive Chinese scholarships to study in China every year while more and more Chinese have been learning about Rwanda and visiting the central African country for sightseeing and business purposes.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame (R) and new Chinese Ambassador to Rwanda Wang Xuekun pose for photos in Kigali, capital of Rwanda, Aug. 9, 2022. New Chinese Ambassador to Rwanda Wang Xuekun presented the Letter of Credence to Rwandan President Paul Kagame in Kigali, capital of Rwanda, on Tuesday. (Rwandan Office of the President/Handout via Xinhua)

