Feature: Chinese medical team to Rwanda conducts free clinic at local hospital

Xinhua) 11:11, March 29, 2023

KIGALI, March 28 (Xinhua) -- The 23rd Chinese medical team dispatched to Rwanda set up a free clinic Monday at Masaka Hospital in the suburb of Kigali, the Rwandan capital, in celebration of the annual China Anesthesia Week.

At the same event, the Chinese medical team and Rwandan doctors also held a virtual meeting on anesthesiology with doctors from the People's Hospital in northern China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region to share ideas and best practices on administering anesthesia and managing pain during surgical procedures.

The free clinic provided much-needed medical care to those who may not have had access to it otherwise. Hundreds of local patients turned up for the free clinic, where they received medical care, including blood pressure checks, glucose and cholesterol screenings, as well as consultations with healthcare professionals on their health concerns.

"We celebrated China Anesthesia Week with the goal of educating the local people in Rwanda on different types of anesthesia and how to manage pain, particularly for mothers in labor and those undergoing surgery. This will help them effectively minimize pain on a large scale," Zhao Shangjun, chief of the Chinese medical team, told Xinhua in an interview.

He said the free clinic was attended by local patients who had medical checkups to determine their overall health and identify potential risks for diseases they may not be aware of.

"Our healthcare professionals were available to answer questions about health, painless delivery, and anesthesiology to help our patients receive the best care possible," added Zhao.

He also said the anesthesia week was celebrated to educate local doctors on pain management techniques and painless delivery options for pregnant mothers.

According to him, the Chinese medical team is determined to help Rwandan doctors know various anesthesiology techniques.

"I came here for medical treatment and noticed the free exercise of measuring blood pressure among patients. Since I have chronic high blood pressure, I decided to take measurements. It's a great initiative that has enabled us to know our health status," Gisele Cyubahiro, one of the patients who attended the free clinic, told Xinhua.

"The free clinic has been a great opportunity for specialist doctors like the Chinese medical team to help us understand our health status," she said.

Speaking to Xinhua at the event, Lambert Nzivugira, an anesthetist and physicist at Masaka Hospital, said the free clinic and the anesthesia week are a great opportunity for the local doctors to learn more about Chinese medical technology.

"Today, we are participating in an activity organized by the Chinese medical team to celebrate China Anesthesia Week. As local doctors working with the Chinese, we are also celebrating the week by conducting a free clinic that offers consultations to patients," Nzivugira said. "We greatly appreciate the partnership between the two sides. The Chinese medical team has been very helpful in many ways, they are our friends, and we work together in a good working environment, sharing skills through daily work and training."

Through the partnership, the local doctors have learned many things in their careers, acquired knowledge and skills, and the patients are pleased with activities like the free consultations provided, said Nzivugira.

Over the years, Chinese doctors have treated local people, relieved their illnesses, exchanged ideas with Rwandan counterparts, and disseminated experience and technology.

