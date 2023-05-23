Chinese medical team offers free clinical services in Paola, Malta

Xinhua) 09:13, May 23, 2023

Shi Xinying (R), member of the 18th Chinese medical team for Malta, gives a lecture on traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) treatment in Paola, Malta, on May 22, 2023. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

VALLETTA, May 22 (Xinhua) -- The 18th Chinese medical team for Malta from the Mediterranean Regional Centre for Traditional Chinese Medicine (MRCTCM) provided free clinical services to elderly residents at the city hall of Paola in Malta and donated medical supplies, including plasters and safflower oil, to the local council.

Following a brief lecture on traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) treatment of insomnia given by Shi Xinying, member of the medical team, four doctors offered complimentary services, such as health consultations, blood pressure checks, acupuncture and cupping therapy.

Due to high demand, the Chinese medical team will hold a second lecture and a free clinical event for more residents at the same location next Monday.

Florella Law, 77, is an enthusiast of TCM and has frequented the MRCTCM since its establishment in 1994. While receiving cupping therapy for back pain, she said she was fond of and appreciated TCM treatments. She told Xinhua that TCM has significantly reduced her pain.

Dominic Grima, mayor of Paola, said he was proud that his city hosted the MRCTCM.

Grima described the Chinese people as kind and friendly, who always smile and love to cooperate. He highlighted the 30-year collaboration between Malta and China in the medical field, emphasizing that it is a "beautiful" thing when two countries are friends like this.

Grima told Xinhua that he is looking forward to further expanding medical cooperation between Malta and China in the future.

Prior to the start of the free clinical event, Zhou Xuewen, economic and commercial counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Malta, said that the two countries have been collaborating in the medical field for 30 years now.

Zhou said that many Maltese people have received TCM treatments and experienced the essence of Chinese medical culture. He believed that bilateral cooperation in various fields, including TCM, will further strengthen.

The free clinical event, aimed at promoting healthy lifestyles among the elderly while effectively alleviating their ailments through TCM treatments, was one part of the series of celebrations marking the 30th anniversary of China dispatching its first medical team to Malta, Dong Xiaoyan, leader of the 18th Chinese medical team for Malta, said.

This event was also a cultural exchange that could help foster mutual understanding and cooperation, Dong said.

The MRCTCM was established by the Chinese and Maltese governments in 1994. To date, 18 Chinese medical teams composed of over 100 physicians have offered TCM treatments to around 250,000 Maltese patients.

Dong Xiaoyan (L), leader of the 18th Chinese medical team for Malta, offers health consultations to a woman in Paola, Malta, on May 22, 2023. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

Shi Xinying (1st R), member of the 18th Chinese medical team for Malta, offers cupping therapy to a woman in Paola, Malta, on May 22, 2023. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

Members of the 18th Chinese medical team for Malta offer health consultations to people in Paola, Malta, on May 22, 2023. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

People wait for health consultations and treatments during free clinical services of Chinese medical team for Malta in Paola, Malta, on May 22, 2023. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)