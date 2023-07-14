Algerian president to visit China in July

Xinhua) 10:04, July 14, 2023

BEIJING, July 13 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, President of Algeria Abdelmadjid Tebboune will pay a state visit to China from July 17 to 21, foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced on Thursday.

"This is the first visit to China by President Tebboune during his term of office," foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a daily news briefing in response to a query.

Wang said that during the visit, President Xi will hold talks with President Tebboune to jointly draw the blueprint for the future development of China-Algeria relations and have an in-depth exchange of views on the international and regional issues of common concern.

Wang said that China and Algeria enjoy a profound traditional friendship and always treat each other with mutual respect, equity and support. China is the first non-Arab country to recognize the interim government of Algeria, and Algeria had made outstanding contributions to the restoration of China's lawful seat in the United Nations.

"In 2014, Algeria established a comprehensive strategic partnership with China, becoming the first Arab country to do so," Wang said, adding that in recent years, under the strategic guidance of President Xi and President Tebboune, China-Algeria relations have experienced comprehensive and profound development.

He added that, with deepening political mutual trust, the two sides have conducted fruitful practical cooperation within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, maintained close communication and coordination on international and regional issues, and firmly safeguarded international equity and justice, as well as the common interests of developing countries.

"China looks forward to working with the Algerian side, taking this visit as an opportunity to deepen mutual trust, expand cooperation, enhance friendship, push for greater development of China-Algeria comprehensive strategic partnership, and make greater contributions to promoting security and stability in the Middle East and enhancing solidarity and cooperation among developing countries," said Wang.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)