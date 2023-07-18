We Are China

Kuliang Story - Friendship Crossing Centuries

(People's Daily App) 08:18, July 18, 2023

The story started with a People's Daily article headlined "Ah! Kuliang" on April 8, 1992.

The story moved readers including Xi Jinping, then secretary of the Communist Party of China Fuzhou Municipal Committee in Fujian Province.

Xi immediately contacted Mrs. Elizabeth Gardner and invited her to Kuliang.

In July 2023, People's Daily reporters interviewed people related to the Kuliang story, including the author of the "Ah! Kuliang" report, the interpreter for Mrs. Gardner and officials.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)