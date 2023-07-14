Quotes from Xi: 'Hope you all have a great time here'

(People's Daily App) 15:24, July 14, 2023

One year ago, President Xi Jinping visited Turpan, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, and talked with some children on vacation. "Did you see Sun Wukong (the Monkey King)?" Xi asked after being told that they had visited the Flaming Mountain in Turpan.

The Flaming Mountain gained its reputation in the classical Chinese novel Journey to the West that was published some 400 years ago.

In the novel, during a legendary quest, a Chinese monk and his three disciples, including Monkey King Sun Wukong, encountered numerous obstacles. One of them is to climb over the Flaming Mountain, one of the hottest places in China.

