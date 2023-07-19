Home>>
Xi holds welcome ceremony for Algerian president
(People's Daily App) 13:59, July 19, 2023
Chinese President Xi Jinping held a welcome ceremony for Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune in Beijing on Tuesday. The Algerian president arrived in Beijing on Monday for a five-day state visit to China.
It's Tebboune's first trip to Beijing since taking office in December 2019. It's also the first visit by an Algerian leader to China since 2008.
