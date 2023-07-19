Xi holds welcome ceremony for Algerian president

July 19, 2023

Chinese President Xi Jinping held a welcome ceremony for Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune in Beijing on Tuesday. The Algerian president arrived in Beijing on Monday for a five-day state visit to China.

It's Tebboune's first trip to Beijing since taking office in December 2019. It's also the first visit by an Algerian leader to China since 2008.

