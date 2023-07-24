Chengdu Universiade Village opens

Xinhua) 09:34, July 24, 2023

Photo taken on July 22, 2023 shows the opening ceremony of the FISU Games Village in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The 31st International University Sports Federation (FISU) Summer World University Games will be held in Chengdu from July 28 to August 8. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

CHENGDU, July 22 (Xinhua) -- The FISU World University Games Village in Chengdu officially opened its door to athletes and team officials here on Saturday.

Wang Jiayi, vice president of the organizing committee, welcomed athletes from all over the world in his speech. "The opening of the Village means the home for all athletes during the Chengdu Universiade is fully prepared. We send a sincere invitation for athletes from all countries and regions to take part in the celebration of youth, enhance our mutual understanding and promote friendship," he said.

Located on the campus of Chengdu University, the Village is the first of its kind to be based on university campus since the inauguration of the FISU Summer World University Games.

The Village can accommodate approximately 11,000 people. Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, it offers top-notch services in catering, fitness, commerce, leisure, and cultural exchanges, including autonomous driving bus and latest AI interpreting services.

FISU Secretary General and CEO Eric Saintrond described the Village as "one of the best we've ever had."

"We know the great efforts of the organizing committee, the Chinese authorities and thousands of volunteers have put to make this possible. This Village will be one of the greatest legacy of the Chengdu FISU Games," Saintrond said.

The Chengdu Universiade will be held from July 28 through August 8, showcasing a total of 18 sports. Multiple academic activities and cultural exchange activities will be staged during the games to further promote the communication between athletes from different countries and regions.

Eric Saintrond, FISU Secretary General-CEO, speaks during the opening ceremony of the FISU Games Village in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on July 22, 2023. The 31st International University Sports Federation (FISU) Summer World University Games will be held in Chengdu from July 28 to August 8. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Photo taken on July 22, 2023 shows the flag-raising ceremony during the opening ceremony of the FISU Games Village in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The 31st International University Sports Federation (FISU) Summer World University Games will be held in Chengdu from July 28 to August 8. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Photo taken on July 22, 2023 shows the opening ceremony of the FISU Games Village in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The 31st International University Sports Federation (FISU) Summer World University Games will be held in Chengdu from July 28 to August 8. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Team China are seen during the opening ceremony of the FISU Games Village in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on July 22, 2023. The 31st International University Sports Federation (FISU) Summer World University Games will be held in Chengdu from July 28 to August 8. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Team China pose after the opening ceremony of the FISU Games Village in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on July 22, 2023. The 31st International University Sports Federation (FISU) Summer World University Games will be held in Chengdu from July 28 to August 8. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)