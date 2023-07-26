Home>>
Technology shines at FISU Games Village
(People's Daily App) 15:10, July 26, 2023
As the 31st International University Sports Federation (FISU) Summer World University Games approach, the athletes' village is in the spotlight for its impressive use of advanced technology. Explore the village with mascot Ronbao!
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
