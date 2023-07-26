Main Media Center for Chengdu Summer Universiade opens
A general view of the Main Media Center (MMC) for the 31st Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 25, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Lang)
The MMC entered 24-hour operationson Tuesday. It will provide catering, leisure, transportation, technology and other services for nearly 3,000 journalists during the games.
Journalists work at the Main Press Centerin the Main Media Center for the 31st Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July25, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Lang)
A general view of the Main Press Center in the Main Media Center for the 31st Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July25, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Lang)
Journalists work at the Main Press Centerin the Main Media Center for the 31st Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July25, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Lang)
A general view of the Main Press Center in the Main Media Center for the 31st Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July25, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Lang)
A general view of the International Broadcasting Center in the Main Media Center for the 31st Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 25, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Lang)
A general view of the Main Media Center (MMC) for the 31st Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 25, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Lang)
