Chengdu boosts green transportations for upcoming games

A red smart trackless "rail bus" arrives at a station on Bus Rapid Transit Line K7 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 25, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)

With a maximum speed of 70 kilometers per hour,the new energy bus following "rails" painted on the road conducted trail run on Tuesday. It will provide green, low-carbon transportation services for the public during the games.

A red smart trackless "rail bus" runs on Bus Rapid Transit Line K7 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 25, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)

A passenger takes photos of a smart trackless "rail bus" in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 25, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)

