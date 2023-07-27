Chinese embassy in Zimbabwe marks 96th anniversary of PLA

Xinhua) 09:24, July 27, 2023

Defense Attache at the Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe Zhu Yonglong addresses a reception in Harare, Zimbabwe, on July 26, 2023. The Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe on Wednesday held the reception to mark the 96th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA). (Photo by Shaun Jusa/Xinhua)

HARARE, July 26 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe on Wednesday held a reception to mark the 96th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA).

The reception was attended in Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe, by Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Zhou Ding, Defense Attache at the Chinese Embassy Zhu Yonglong, Acting Minister of Defense and War Veterans Affairs of Zimbabwe Daniel Garwe, diplomats and other officials.

Speaking at the reception, Zhou said the past 96 years have witnessed the PLA's founding and growth during China's struggle for national independence and liberation, and witnessed the army's robust development in the process of China's reform and opening up.

He noted that the PLA shares a long history and friendship with Zimbabwe dating back to the 1960s during Zimbabwe's fight for independence.

"The precious memories of the solidarity and synergy between our two armies are our shared legacy which continues to shape and inject momentum to our relations nowadays," he added.

In addition, Zhou said building on the traditional friendship and principle of mutual benefit, China and Zimbabwe will continue to advance bilateral exchanges and cooperation and deliver tangible benefits to the people of both countries.

"At the same time, we will continue to join hands in safeguarding world peace and stability as we believe that our development relies on a peaceful and stable international environment," said Zhou.

In his address, Zhu said the PLA has responded faithfully to the call for building a human community with a shared future.

"The traditional friendship between the People's Liberation Army and Zimbabwe Defense Forces was fostered by the founding fathers of the two countries in the 1960s, and has always been cherished and constantly promoted by the two sides over the past two decades," he said.

"China will forever cherish the traditional friendship with Zimbabwe, and the People's Liberation Army of China will always be a close friend and trustworthy partner of the Zimbabwe Defense Forces," Zhu added.

During the event, Garwe said the role of the army in the promotion of a conducive environment for peace and development cannot be over emphasized.

Garwe commended the PLA's role in its involvement in United Nations peacekeeping initiatives, particularly in Africa. "I urge the Chinese People's Liberation Army to remain resolute in the role of defending Chinese national sovereignty and indeed that of other vulnerable nations."

