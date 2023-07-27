Vehicle-mounted rocket launcher fires at mock targets

A vehicle-mounted rocket launcher attached to a unit of the PLA army fires at mock targets during a live-fire training exercise on July 13, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Shang Luhang)

