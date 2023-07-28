Home>>
China issues orange alert for mountain torrents
(Xinhua) 19:57, July 28, 2023
BEIJING, July 28 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Water Resources and the China Meteorological Administration on Friday evening jointly issued an orange alert for mountain torrents in some areas.
From 8 p.m. Friday to 8 p.m. Saturday, mountain torrents are expected to occur in the eastern part of Zhejiang, according to the alert.
Local authorities have been advised to strengthen real-time monitoring, flood prevention and early warning, and evacuate residents when necessary.
China has a four-tier weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.
(Web editor: Chang Sha, Sheng Chuyi)
Photos
Related Stories
- Over 1,600 people killed, 12,800 injured in Pakistan's monsoon rain
- China launches level-IV emergency response for rain in southern areas
- Heavy rains affect 27,000 people in China's Guangxi
- China includes hourly rain intensity into rainstorm warning signal standard
- Sea of clouds on Zhongnan Mountain after rain
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.