China issues orange alert for mountain torrents

Xinhua) 19:57, July 28, 2023

BEIJING, July 28 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Water Resources and the China Meteorological Administration on Friday evening jointly issued an orange alert for mountain torrents in some areas.

From 8 p.m. Friday to 8 p.m. Saturday, mountain torrents are expected to occur in the eastern part of Zhejiang, according to the alert.

Local authorities have been advised to strengthen real-time monitoring, flood prevention and early warning, and evacuate residents when necessary.

China has a four-tier weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

