China renews orange alert for rainstorms

Xinhua) 14:28, July 29, 2023

BEIJING, July 29 (Xinhua) -- China's National Meteorological Center on Saturday renewed an orange alert for rainstorms as heavy downpours are expected to lash multiple regions of the country.

From 8 a.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday, heavy downpours and rainstorms are forecast to hit regions including Hebei, Beijing, Tianjin, Shandong, Henan, and Liaoning, according to the center.

Some parts of these regions are forecast to experience heavy rainfall, with maximum hourly precipitation surpassing 80 millimeters, accompanied by thunderstorms and gales.

Local governments have been advised to brace for rainstorms and inspect drainage systems in cities and farmlands.

The center has also suggested that dangerous outdoor power supplies be cut, and outdoor operations be suspended in open areas.

China has a four-tier weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow, and blue.

