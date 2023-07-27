Disabled rural doctor provides medical services for 29 years in Guizhou's village

Xinhua) 10:18, July 27, 2023

Zhu Daqing runs into a herder on his way to a patient in Xinshui Village, Mazha Town of Yi-Hui-Miao Autonomous County of Weining, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Zhu Daqing is a rural doctor in Xinshui Village, Mazha Town of Yi-Hui-Miao Autonomous County of Weining. Born in a family with generations of doctors, Zhu Daqing was determined to be a doctor like his father at a young age even though he is disabled in his left forearm due to congenital absence of upper limb. Majored in traditional Chinese medicine, Zhu Daqing graduated from Guiyang Medical University in 1994 and returned to his hometown Xinshui Village to be a doctor. During the past 29 years, Zhu Daqing has treated villagers from dozens of towns and villages in the hinterland of Wumeng Mountains spanning over provinces of Yunnan and Guizhou. He even provided free medical treatment for villagers who are worse off.

This photo taken on July 19, 2023 shows Zhu Daqing walking on a road on his way to a patient in Xinshui Village, Mazha Town of Yi-Hui-Miao Autonomous County of Weining, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Zhu Daqing answers the phone on his way to a patient in Xinshui Village, Mazha Town of Yi-Hui-Miao Autonomous County of Weining, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Zhu Daqing administers an intravenous drip to a patient in Xinshui Village, Mazha Town of Yi-Hui-Miao Autonomous County of Weining, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 5, 2012. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Zhu Daqing (L) and another doctor measure blood pressure of an elderly patient at the patient's house in Xinshui Village, Mazha Town of Yi-Hui-Miao Autonomous County of Weining, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Zhu Daqing administers an intravenous drip for an elderly patient at the patient's house in Xinshui Village, Mazha Town of Yi-Hui-Miao Autonomous County of Weining, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Zhu Daqing administers an intravenous drip to a patient at the patient's house in Xinshui Village, Mazha Town of Yi-Hui-Miao Autonomous County of Weining, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Zhu Daqing checks the condition of a patient in Xinshui Village, Mazha Town of Yi-Hui-Miao Autonomous County of Weining, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Zhu Daqing writes the medical archive of a patient in Xinshui Village, Mazha Town of Yi-Hui-Miao Autonomous County of Weining, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Zhu Daqing (L) checks the medical report of a patient in Xinshui Village, Mazha Town of Yi-Hui-Miao Autonomous County of Weining, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Zhu Daqing (R) prepares traditional Chinese medicine for a patient in Xinshui Village, Mazha Town of Yi-Hui-Miao Autonomous County of Weining, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Zhu Daqing checks the chrysanthemums he planted in Xinshui Village, Mazha Town of Yi-Hui-Miao Autonomous County of Weining, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Zhu Daqing plays with his nephew in Xinshui Village, Mazha Town of Yi-Hui-Miao Autonomous County of Weining, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 4, 2012. Zhu Daqing is a rural doctor in Xinshui Village, Mazha Town of Yi-Hui-Miao Autonomous County of Weining. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

This photo taken on July 4, 2012 shows Zhu Daqing walking on a muddy road on his way to a patient in Xinshui Village, Mazha Town of Yi-Hui-Miao Autonomous County of Weining, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

This combo photo shows Zhu Daqing walking on a flat concrete road on his way to a patient in Xinshui Village, Mazha Town of Yi-Hui-Miao Autonomous County of Weining, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 19, 2023 (above) and Zhu Daqing walking on a muddy road on his way to a patient in Xinshui Village, Mazha Town of Yi-Hui-Miao Autonomous County of Weining, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 4, 2012 (below). (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

This combo photo shows Zhu Daqing walking beside a river on his way to a patient in Xinshui Village, Mazha Town of Yi-Hui-Miao Autonomous County of Weining, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 19, 2023 (above) and Zhu Daqing wading through a river on his way to a patient in Xinshui Village, Mazha Town of Yi-Hui-Miao Autonomous County of Weining, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 5, 2012 (below). (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

This combo photo shows Zhu Daqing walking on a flat concrete road on his way to a patient in Xinshui Village, Mazha Town of Yi-Hui-Miao Autonomous County of Weining, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 19, 2023 (above) and Zhu Daqing walking on an unsurfaced road on his way to a patient in Xinshui Village, Mazha Town of Yi-Hui-Miao Autonomous County of Weining, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 5, 2012 (below). (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

