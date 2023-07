We Are China

Tourists experience intangible cultural heritages in SW China's Guizhou

Xinhua) 09:23, July 22, 2023

Children look at lion dance in Danzhai County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 21, 2023. (Photo by Huang Xiaohai/Xinhua)

Tourists look at lion dance in Danzhai County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 21, 2023. (Photo by Yang Wukui/Xinhua)

Children experience traditional papermaking technique in Danzhai County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 21, 2023. (Photo by Yang Wukui/Xinhua)

Tourists look at batik exhibits at a Miao batik intangible cultural heritage exhibition hall in Danzhai County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 21, 2023. (Photo by Yang Shengxian/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Sheng Chuyi)