Local authorities take measures to improve employment and income for residents in SW China

Xinhua) 16:13, July 18, 2023

This photo taken on July 13, 2023 shows a view of the Baiyanglin sub-district in Bijie City of southwest China's Guizhou Province. Baiyanglin sub-district, home to nearly 30,000 residents, is the largest single relocation site for poverty alleviation in Guizhou. In addition to mobilizing all possible resources to improve employment and income for the residents, local authorities managed to build and operate a number of schools, kindergartens, day care centers, and clinics for the young, the aged, and the ailing ones. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

This aerial photo taken on July 13, 2023 shows a view of the Baiyanglin sub-district in Bijie City of southwest China's Guizhou Province.

Children perform at a kindergarten in Baiyanglin sub-district in Bijie City of southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 13, 2023.

A relocated resident works at an ecological agriculture park in Baiyanglin sub-district in Bijie City of southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 13, 2023.

Relocated residents work at a workshop for employment facilitation in Baiyanglin sub-district in Bijie City of southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 13, 2023.

Children take part in an extracurricular activity at a kindergarten in Baiyanglin sub-district in Bijie City of southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 13, 2023.

Relocated residents work at a workshop for employment facilitation in Baiyanglin sub-district in Bijie City of southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 13, 2023.

Long Rumei, a relocated resident, cooks at her residence in Baiyanglin sub-district in Bijie City of southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 13, 2023.

A relocated resident works at an ecological agriculture park in Baiyanglin sub-district in Bijie City of southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 13, 2023.

A medical worker tends a patient at a community clinic in Baiyanglin sub-district in Bijie City of southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 13, 2023.

Senior citizens practice singing at a day care center in Baiyanglin sub-district in Bijie City of southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 13, 2023.

Volunteering college students give a lecture to children in Baiyanglin sub-district in Bijie City of southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 13, 2023.

