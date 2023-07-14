Home>>
View of Caohai National Nature Reserve in SW China
(Xinhua) 09:02, July 14, 2023
This aerial photo taken on July 13, 2023 shows a view of the Caohai National Nature Reserve in the Yi, Hui and Miao Autonomous County of Weining, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
This aerial photo taken on July 13, 2023 shows a view of the Caohai National Nature Reserve in the Yi, Hui and Miao Autonomous County of Weining, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
This photo taken on July 13, 2023 shows a view of the Caohai National Nature Reserve in the Yi, Hui and Miao Autonomous County of Weining, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
