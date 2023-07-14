Discover the stunning beauty of Mount Fanjing in SW China's Guizhou
Mount Fanjing, situated in southwest China's Guizhou Province, unveiled its breathtaking charm recently after a refreshing downpour. Its high peak, shrouded in a sea of clouds, turned gold under the sunset, creating a mesmerizing wonderland.
Mount Fanjing, the primary peak of the Wuling Mountain Range, rises 2,572 meters above sea level. A unique geological structure has shaped the mountain's striking landscape – a crevice splits it into two, with a sky bridge connecting its summit.
The mountain hosts a rich variety of over 7,100 species of wild flora and fauna, earning it the designation of a "Biological Resource Gene Bank." In 2018, Mount Fanjing was added to the UNESCO World Heritage List.
Mount Fanjing, situated in southwest China's Guizhou Province, unveils its breathtaking charm after a refreshing downpour. (People's Daily Online/Tu Min)
Photos
