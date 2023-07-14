We Are China

Discover the stunning beauty of Mount Fanjing in SW China's Guizhou

People's Daily Online) 14:31, July 14, 2023

Mount Fanjing, situated in southwest China's Guizhou Province, unveiled its breathtaking charm recently after a refreshing downpour. Its high peak, shrouded in a sea of clouds, turned gold under the sunset, creating a mesmerizing wonderland.

Mount Fanjing, the primary peak of the Wuling Mountain Range, rises 2,572 meters above sea level. A unique geological structure has shaped the mountain's striking landscape – a crevice splits it into two, with a sky bridge connecting its summit.

The mountain hosts a rich variety of over 7,100 species of wild flora and fauna, earning it the designation of a "Biological Resource Gene Bank." In 2018, Mount Fanjing was added to the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Mount Fanjing, situated in southwest China's Guizhou Province, unveils its breathtaking charm after a refreshing downpour. (People's Daily Online/Tu Min)

