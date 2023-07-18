Stunning summer scenery of picturesque Qingzhen in SW China's Guizhou

July 18, 2023

A stunning view of Laoma River in the urban area of Qingzhen city, southwest China's Guizhou Province, and buildings near the river. (Photo/Bao Kai)

Qingzhen, a county-level city administered by Guiyang city, southwest China's Guizhou Province, is attracting visitors with colorful ethnic cultures and extraordinary natural scenery.

Qingzhen city is inhabited by 45 ethnic minority groups, including the Miao and Buyi ethnic groups. People of various ethnic groups have contributed greatly to the city's rich folk culture and customs.

While it is an important industrial base of Guizhou Province, one of the top 100 counties in western China, and one of the most economically strong counties in Guizhou, Qingzhen boasts lush mountains and lucid waters.

With three major rivers, namely Yachi River, Maotiao River, and Anliu River, and four lakes— Hongfeng Lake, Baihua Lake, Dongfeng Lake, and Suofeng Lake—Qingzhen plays a major role in sustaining the pleasant cool summer temperatures of Guiyang.

In particular, the Hongfeng Lake scenic area in Qingzhen, a national 4A tourist attraction, offers visitors great views of mountains and waters, and allows people to enjoy the magnificence of Huayudong Bridge. The bridge has won the Gustav Lindenthal Medal, one of the most prestigious bridge construction awards in the world.

The waterfall at Yangpi Cave in the Anliu River scenic area in Qingzhen, a provincial-level tourist attraction in Guizhou, is referred to as a smaller Chinese version of the Iceland waterfall, fascinating many shutterbugs across the country.

