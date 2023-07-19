SW China's county promotes development of animal husbandry industry

Xinhua) 16:55, July 19, 2023

This aerial photo taken on July 13, 2023 shows cattle grazing on a grassland under wind power turbines in Xueshan Town of Weining Yi, Hui and Miao Autonomous County in southwest China's Guizhou Province. The county has promoted the development of animal husbandry industry in recent years. Farmers here run family ranches to achieve stable yield and increasing income. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Farmer Song Hongmei herds cattle near her house in Xueshan Town of Weining Yi, Hui and Miao Autonomous County in southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 13, 2023. The county has promoted the development of animal husbandry industry in recent years. Farmers here run family ranches to achieve stable yield and increasing income. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Farmer Wen Hui feeds cattle at her own barn in Xueshan Town of Weining Yi, Hui and Miao Autonomous County in southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 13, 2023. The county has promoted the development of animal husbandry industry in recent years. Farmers here run family ranches to achieve stable yield and increasing income. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

