Hot springs, cool summers benefit Guizhou mountainous county

GUIYANG, July 20 (Xinhua) -- As blistering heat scorches many parts of China, holidaymakers are flocking to cool places and water resorts. Shiqian County in southwest China's Guizhou Province fits the bill. Better still, the county has hot springs.

Shiqian County, nestled at the foot of Mount Foding, a designated national nature reserve, and rich in geothermal resources, is known for its superb hot springs, mineral water, and not surprisingly, the longevity of local residents.

In recent years, the county has tapped into its water resources to boost the local economy. Water parks, hot springs and cool weather drive a tourist boom in summer and beyond, while mineral water resources are harnessed to create local industries and jobs.

Naming the mode of development "hot spring plus," Zeng Yihui, the county chief, said Shiqian is striving to bring its natural endowment of water resources into full play by fostering the hot spring and mineral water industries.

Liao Kai, a tourist from south China's Guangdong Province, extended his family trip in Shiqian from two days to almost a week, because they were having so much fun there.

This summer, the mountainous county has welcomed many tourists like Liao from across the country. During the daytime, they have fun in water parks, and at night, hot spring pools provide them with soothing experiences that help counter fatigue.

Yelang Ancient Hot Spring in the town area of Shiqian, among the oldest hot springs in China, has been developed into a national 4A scenic spot, the second-highest rating in a five-level assessment system for China's scenic areas.

The tourist spot is now equipped with 138 hot spring pools and a multi-functional water park, which can accommodate a total of 6,000 visitors.

According to Liu Qiong, deputy director of the county's hot spring management bureau, hot springs in the county contain plenty of trace elements and are suitable sources of high-quality natural mineral water. An industry cluster encompassing Yelang Ancient Hot Spring and other scenic sites has taken shape.

Be it in scenic spots, local eateries or hot spring hotels in Shiqian County, commodities made with hot spring water are everywhere to be seen, such as bottled mineral water, toothpaste or liquid soaps -- all locally made with hot spring water.

Apart from tourism infrastructure and attractions, two large mineral water production enterprises were also established in the county, including Shiqian Quandu Mineral Water Development Co., Ltd.

It has built a plant capable of producing 100,000 tonnes of strontium-rich mineral water annually -- processed from water pumped from 438 meters underground -- with an investment of more than 90 million yuan (about 12.59 million U.S. dollars).

In the mineral water production workshop, workers are busy with sampling and packaging. Going through 25 procedures, bottled mineral water from deep underground will be sold to elsewhere in China.

The mineral water businesses created jobs and brought income to local residents. Tian Guanggui, from Renjiazhai Village of Shiqian County, has been working in the company since 2021 and now earns a monthly salary of 5,000 yuan.

Going forward, the county of Shiqian is aiming to tap the medical functions and attributes of hot springs and develop a leisure and tourism industry complex integrating services of old-age care, rehabilitation and medical treatment.

