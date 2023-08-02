In pics: Cengong, major rice-growing county in China's Guizhou

Xinhua) 11:17, August 02, 2023

A farmer checks the condition of rice seedlings at the hybrid rice planting base in Xinchang Village of Cengong County in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 1, 2023. Cengong is a major rice-growing county in China with an annual yield of over 8 million kilograms of certified seeds. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 1, 2023 shows farmers pollinating rice seedlings at the hybrid rice planting base in Xinchang Village of Cengong County in southwest China's Guizhou Province. Cengong is a major rice-growing county in China with an annual yield of over 8 million kilograms of certified seeds. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A farmer checks the condition of rice seedlings at the hybrid rice planting base in Xinchang Village of Cengong County in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 1, 2023. Cengong is a major rice-growing county in China with an annual yield of over 8 million kilograms of certified seeds. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 1, 2023 shows the hybrid rice planting base in Xinchang Village of Cengong County in southwest China's Guizhou Province. Cengong is a major rice-growing county in China with an annual yield of over 8 million kilograms of certified seeds. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

This aerial panoramic photo taken on Aug. 1, 2023 shows the hybrid rice planting base in Xinchang Village of Cengong County in southwest China's Guizhou Province. Cengong is a major rice-growing county in China with an annual yield of over 8 million kilograms of certified seeds. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A farmer pollinates rice seedlings at the hybrid rice planting base in Xinchang Village of Cengong County in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 1, 2023. Cengong is a major rice-growing county in China with an annual yield of over 8 million kilograms of certified seeds. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 1, 2023 shows farmers pollinating rice seedlings at the hybrid rice planting base in Xinchang Village of Cengong County in southwest China's Guizhou Province. Cengong is a major rice-growing county in China with an annual yield of over 8 million kilograms of certified seeds. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

