Rice ripens on terraced fields in SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 14:26, July 31, 2023

Aerial photo shows the Lagu terraced fields in Sanmeng township, Lyuchun county, Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Li Jiandong)

Rice starts to ripen on the Lagu terraced fields in Sanmeng township, Lyuchun county, Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China's Yunnan Province. A picture of a busy harvest unfolds as farmers reap rice on golden rice fields.

Covering nearly 5,000 mu (333.33 hectares), the Lagu terraced fields are the largest contiguous terraced rice fields in Lyuchun county. The fields are used to cultivate rice, corn and tea. The Lagu terraced fields are part of the Hani terraced fields and are located near the Cultural Landscape of Honghe Hani Rice Terraces, a world heritage site.

